 University Of Lagos 50th Convocation Ceremony Schedule Of Events. — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

University Of Lagos 50th Convocation Ceremony Schedule Of Events.

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

University Of Lagos 50th Convocation Ceremony Schedule Of Events. The University Of Lagos 50th Convocation Ceremony Schedule Of Events Announced. All Graduands are hereby informed. The University of Lagos wishes to invite the University community, general public, parents, guardians and in particular the 2016/2017 graduating students that the institutions 50th Convocation Ceremonies have been scheduled as …

The post University Of Lagos 50th Convocation Ceremony Schedule Of Events. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.