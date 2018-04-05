University of Michigan lecturers union sets Monday strike deadline - Detroit Free Press — Nigeria Today

University of Michigan lecturers union sets Monday strike deadline – Detroit Free Press
Detroit Free Press
University of Michigan lecturers union sets Monday strike deadline
Detroit Free Press
Lecturers at the University of Michigan are set to go on strike on Monday unless a new contract can be worked out before then, the union representing them said in a news release Wednesday evening. Negotiations on the contract will continue through …
