University Of Nigeria Nsukka Verterinary Medicine Smart Classroom Commissioned. — Nigeria Today

 University Of Nigeria Nsukka Verterinary Medicine Smart Classroom Commissioned.
University Of Nigeria Nsukka Verterinary Medicine Smart Classroom Commissioned.

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

University Of Nigeria Nsukka Verterinary Medicine Smart Classroom commissioned. The University Of Nigeria Nsukka Verterinary Medicine Smart Classroom has been Commissioned. The classroom will help boost academic activities as well as the faculty research work. The Vice-Chancellor of University of Nigeria Nsukka Prof Benjamin Ozumba on Tuesday April 24, 2018 commissioned a smart – classroom in …

