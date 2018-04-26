 UNIZIK Expels 15 Students For Various Offences — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

UNIZIK Expels 15 Students For Various Offences

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

UNIZIK Expels 15 Students For Various Offences. The students were expelled for forging schools fees print out. Others cases include Stealing, fighting and Cultism. The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, at its 336th Regular meeting held on Monday, 23rd October, 2017 considered the report of the Student’s Disciplinary Committee on the case of an attempt on …

The post UNIZIK Expels 15 Students For Various Offences appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.