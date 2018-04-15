Unpacking MDC-T's history of failure - The Herald — Nigeria Today

Unpacking MDC-T’s history of failure – The Herald
|
The Herald
|
Unpacking MDC-T's history of failure
The Herald
Reason Wafawarova on Monday In October 2012, Nelson Chamisa wrote a piece titled “MDC-T: Last mile towards real change,” where he stated Zimbabwe “saunters towards the demise of the ultimate phase of a hard transition.” He said he believed the people …
Chamisa Faces Anti Alliance Rebellion In Masvingo
VIDEO-LIVE UPDATES: Chamisa's Tembisa Rally, Thousands Crowd Into Hall Waiting For Nero
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!