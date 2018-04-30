'Unscouted' Philippines can shock opponents in FIBA 3x3 joust - Philippine Star — Nigeria Today

‘Unscouted’ Philippines can shock opponents in FIBA 3×3 joust – Philippine Star



Philippine Star 'Unscouted' Philippines can shock opponents in FIBA 3×3 joust

Philippine Star

MANILA, Philippines – Coach Ronnie Magsanoc said the Philippines will bank on the homecourt advantage and on element of surprise in a bid to make a worthy showing in the FIBA 3×3 World Cup slated June 8-12 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan. In …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

