'Unscouted' Philippines can shock opponents in FIBA 3x3 joust - Philippine Star — Nigeria Today

'Unscouted' Philippines can shock opponents in FIBA 3×3 joust
Philippine Star
'Unscouted' Philippines can shock opponents in FIBA 3×3 joust
MANILA, Philippines – Coach Ronnie Magsanoc said the Philippines will bank on the homecourt advantage and on element of surprise in a bid to make a worthy showing in the FIBA 3×3 World Cup slated June 8-12 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan. In …
