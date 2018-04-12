Unscrupulous Petroleum Marketers Defrauding Nigerians - DPR Official - SaharaReporters.com — Nigeria Today

Unscrupulous Petroleum Marketers Defrauding Nigerians – DPR Official – SaharaReporters.com
Unscrupulous Petroleum Marketers Defrauding Nigerians – DPR Official
Unscrupulous Petroleum Marketers Defrauding Nigerians – DPR Official. Abdu Misau Abba, Zonal Operations Controller in charge of the Department of Petroleum Resources, Abuja Zone said some petroleum retailers are thwarting Nigerian National Petroleum …
Report Exposes Regulatory Weakness In Nigeria's Oil Industry
