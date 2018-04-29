Unstoppable Nadal Into Barcelona Final With 400th Clay Court Win — Nigeria Today

Unstoppable Nadal Into Barcelona Final With 400th Clay Court Win

Rafael Nadal racked up the 400th clay court victory of his career on Saturday as he swept past Belgium’s David Goffin 6-4, 6-0 to reach the Barcelona final and stand just one win from an 11th title in the Spanish city. World number one Nadal also extended his winning streak on clay to 44 consecutive […]

The post Unstoppable Nadal Into Barcelona Final With 400th Clay Court Win appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

