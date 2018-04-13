UPDATE 2-China March new loans rebound to 1.12 trln yuan as shadow banking retreats - Reuters — Nigeria Today

UPDATE 2-China March new loans rebound to 1.12 trln yuan as shadow banking retreats – Reuters
|
The Nation
|
UPDATE 2-China March new loans rebound to 1.12 trln yuan as shadow banking retreats
Reuters
… * China March loan/money data largely below expectations. * New March loans 1.12 trln yuan but up from Feb. * M2 money supply growth falls to 8.2 pct from 8.8 pct in Feb. * Total social financing rises to 1.33 trln yuan in March. * Q1 new total …
China Posts Trade Blip, Soft Credit as Upbeat GDP Report Awaited
China just conducted its biggest-ever display of naval power
China's Q1 trade surplus with US up nearly 20% but narrows in March
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!