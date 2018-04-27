 UPDATE 7-Argentina central bank tightens money spigot with sudden rate hike - Reuters — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

UPDATE 7-Argentina central bank tightens money spigot with sudden rate hike – Reuters

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Financial Times

UPDATE 7-Argentina central bank tightens money spigot with sudden rate hike
Reuters
(Adds Friday intervention by central bank, context of previous adjustments to monetary policy rate). By Hugh Bronstein and Walter Bianchi. BUENOS AIRES, April 27 (Reuters) – Argentina's central bank surprised markets on Friday by jolting its key
Argentina Moves to Defend the Peso With a Surprise Rate IncreaseBloomberg
Argentina hikes interest rates to 30.25% as peso slidesFinancial Times
Argentine central bank surprises markets with rate hikeNasdaq
The Australian Financial Review –Business Recorder (press release)
all 10 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.