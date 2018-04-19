UPDATE: Local DJ Bust With R2,6 Million Worth Of Drugs At Tamboerskloof Home — Nigeria Today

UPDATE: Local DJ Bust With R2,6 Million Worth Of Drugs At Tamboerskloof Home

When news broke that a “Cape Town DJ” had been arrested for the possession of drugs, with an estimated street value of at least R2,6 million, people immediately looked at the likes of those who played at CTEMF for answers.

Especially since he was arrested after the Hawks raided his house on Hastings Street in Tamboerskloof, reports News24.

However, after a little digging, we discovered that Die Son had let his identity slip.

Apparently, the DJ in question is known as the “Godfather of Deep House”, and had been working at Goodhope FM until his contract expired recently and wasn’t renewed.

He was arrested along with his wife, and the two co-accused are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court today.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase, the “joint intelligence-driven operation – which combined teams from the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) and Crime Intelligence – arrested the men‚ aged 39 and 48‚ at the house”:

“The assortment of drugs that includes cocaine and MDMA‚ as well as the cash amount‚ were recovered during an intelligence driven disruptive operation in a house in Hastings Street‚ Cape Town‚” said Nkwalase.

According to Die Son, the police informant wasn’t so diplomatic:

Volgens ’n polisie-informant is kokaïen, die drug MBM8 en “ ’n p**s klomp” kontant in die huis gevind.

Love it.

If you’re not into house music, or listening to GoodHope FM, the man in question is one DJ Dino Michael:

He should probably change the name of his Facebook page, because in light of what has happened DJ Dino Michael Syndicate is not a good look.

UPDATE: This info comes via Times LIVE:

A former SABC radio DJ and his wife appeared in court in Cape Town on Thursday… Dino Michael‚ whose Saturday night deep-house shows on GoodhopeFM were branded “Godfather’s House”‚ was freed on bail of R50‚000. His wife‚ Janine‚ is out on bail of R10‚000. Michael‚ who is known as Godfather and DJ Syndicate‚ would plead not guilty to the charges against him‚ advocate Pete Mihalik told Cape Town Magistrate’s Court. The 48-year-old is the resident DJ at Chinchilla in Camps Bay‚ where Mihalik says he earns R20‚000 a month. The court was told that he earned R8‚000 a month at GoodhopeFM before leaving the station recently. The terms of the couple’s bail prevent them leaving the Western Cape without the investigating officer’s permission‚ and Michael’s passport was confiscated by the police.

[source:news24&dieson&dailyvoice]

