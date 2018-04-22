 Update: Saraki, Ekweremadu visit female Sergeant-at-Arms injured by invaders of senate chambers - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Update: Saraki, Ekweremadu visit female Sergeant-at-Arms injured by invaders of senate chambers – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Update: Saraki, Ekweremadu visit female Sergeant-at-Arms injured by invaders of senate chambers
Vanguard
President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Sunday visited a female Sergeant-At-Arms, Mrs. Sandra Davou who was injured by unknown invaders of the Senate chamber. Davou was injured on April 18 while trying to stop some unknown persons who invaded
Saraki visits female Sergeant-At-Arms injured during Senate invasionPremium Times
Senate Invasion: Saraki Visits Injured NASS OfficialCHANNELS TELEVISION
Mace theft: Saraki visits female sergeant-at-arms injured by invadersBusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)
Naija News –News Agency of Nigeria (press release) –NAIJA.NG –TheNewsGuru
all 13 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.