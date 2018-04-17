Updated Engine Monitoring Service Launched by Exxonmobil - Ship & Bunker — Nigeria Today

Updated Engine Monitoring Service Launched by Exxonmobil – Ship & Bunker
Updated Engine Monitoring Service Launched by Exxonmobil
Marine and fuel and lubricant company Exxonmobil is using x-ray fluorescence technology in a scrape down oil analysis service for engine cylinders. Called Mobil Serv Cylinder Condition Monitoring, the company lists its advantages as "simple and …
