Upload Stories faster — or preview the entire thing — with new Instagram tools — Nigeria Today

Upload Stories faster — or preview the entire thing — with new Instagram tools

Instagram is now allowing users to add multiple images or videos to Stories in one move. The bulk upload tool allows users to add up to 10 photos or videos, though edits like stickers are still applied individually.

The post Upload Stories faster — or preview the entire thing — with new Instagram tools appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

