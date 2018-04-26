 UPND choked!…as PF scoops 12 out of 16 local government seats - Times of Zambia — Nigeria Today
UPND choked!…as PF scoops 12 out of 16 local government seats – Times of Zambia

UPND choked!…as PF scoops 12 out of 16 local government seats
By REBECCA MUSHOTA, HELLEN TEMBO, JULIUS PHIRI and MUNAMBEZA MUWANEI –. THE Patriotic Front (PF) has gotten a lion's share of the 16 local government by-elections held on Tuesday scooping 12 out of 16. And Electoral Commission of Zambia public
UPND blames electoral violence for its poor showing in the By-Elections for WardsLusaka Times
Jere Proposes Toss for Kasempa Election TieZambia Reports

