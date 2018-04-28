UPND vows to block Constitutional Amendment Bill - Lusaka Times — Nigeria Today

UPND vows to block Constitutional Amendment Bill – Lusaka Times



Lusaka Times UPND vows to block Constitutional Amendment Bill

Lusaka Times

Leader of the opposition in Parliament Jackie Mwiimbu has vowed that the opposition will block the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill. Justice Minister Given Lubinda recently revealed that he will table the Constitutional Amendment Bill when party …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

