UPND vows to block Constitutional Amendment Bill - Lusaka Times — Nigeria Today

UPND vows to block Constitutional Amendment Bill – Lusaka Times
|
Lusaka Times
|
UPND vows to block Constitutional Amendment Bill
Lusaka Times
Leader of the opposition in Parliament Jackie Mwiimbu has vowed that the opposition will block the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill. Justice Minister Given Lubinda recently revealed that he will table the Constitutional Amendment Bill when party …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!