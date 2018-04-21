Urban Legends wants to bring Migos and millennials into vinyl — Nigeria Today

Urban Legends wants to bring Migos and millennials into vinyl

Andre Torres, VP of urban catalog at Universal Music Enterprises, is working on bringing more vinyl appreciation to millennials with UME’s new online platform Urban Legends. Torres explained how he plans to use artists like Migos to help him achieve that goal.

