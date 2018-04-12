Uruguayan Football Player Signs For 26th Club, Breaks Guinness World Record — Nigeria Today

Uruguayan Football Player Signs For 26th Club, Breaks Guinness World Record

A Uruguayan footballer, Sebastian Abreu, has been awarded a Guinness World Records certificate for the Most professional football teams played for by an individual. The former Uruguayan international won the accolade after signing for Audax Club Sportivo Italiano in Chile – the latest club in his lengthy career. Between 1995 and 2018, the 41-year-old played […]

The post Uruguayan Football Player Signs For 26th Club, Breaks Guinness World Record appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

