Urwahn’s Stadtfuchs smart bike is built for the modern urban commuter — Nigeria Today

Urwahn’s Stadtfuchs smart bike is built for the modern urban commuter
The Stadtfuchs urban commuter from Urwahn is a modern bike with high tech features including LED daytime running lights, Bluetooth connectivity, and GPS tracking built into a modern frame made for daily riders.
