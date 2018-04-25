 US Accuses FG Of Failing To Stop Human Rights Abuses, Impunity - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

US Accuses FG Of Failing To Stop Human Rights Abuses, Impunity – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in World | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

US Accuses FG Of Failing To Stop Human Rights Abuses, Impunity
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The United States Government has released a report, accusing the Nigerian Government of failing to adequately investigate widespread human rights abuses and impunity in the country or punish those responsible for the abuses. In its Country Report on
How Buhari administration encourages human rights abuses – US GovernmentPremium Times
US releases Human Rights Report on NigeriaBusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)
US rates Nigeria low on respect for human rightsNAIJA.NG

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.