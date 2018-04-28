 US-based music duo, ROZE, out with sensual video of debut single - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

US-based music duo, ROZE, out with sensual video of debut single – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

US-based music duo, ROZE, out with sensual video of debut single
Vanguard
When the duo of Row and Zuwa of ROZE stormed Nigeria in January to announce their readiness to take the music scene by storm, not too many people took them seriously even with their banging single 'The Whole Night' getting louder and louder by the day
ROZE Releases New VideoTHISDAY Newspapers

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.