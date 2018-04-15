US Consular Affairs Officer to visit Nigeria - News Agency of Nigeria (press release) — Nigeria Today

US Consular Affairs Officer to visit Nigeria – News Agency of Nigeria (press release)
|
US Consular Affairs Officer to visit Nigeria
News Agency of Nigeria (press release)
By Prudence Arobani. Mr. Carl Risch, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs, will visit Nigeria to review consular operations at the U.S. Consulate in Lagos. The U.S. Department of State said Risch would travel to Nigeria, Morocco and …
