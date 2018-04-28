US counterterror fight in Africa also turns to local police - Fox News — Nigeria Today

US counterterror fight in Africa also turns to local police – Fox News
US counterterror fight in Africa also turns to local police
NIAMEY, Niger – Under the watchful eyes of U.S. authorities, an elite group of local police officers in Niger's capital slipped into a home, rescued a "hostage," detained an "extremist" and pretended to kill another. The police training in one of …
US Puts Drones at Forefront of Fight Against Extremists in Africa
