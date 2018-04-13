US fires 32 embassy workers in Cambodia for allegedly sharing pornography - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

US fires 32 embassy workers in Cambodia for allegedly sharing pornography – Daily Sun
US fires 32 embassy workers in Cambodia for allegedly sharing pornography
Reuters/NAN. The U. S. embassy in Cambodia has fired 32 people after they were allegedly caught sharing pornographic material in a non-official chat group, several sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. Four sources told Reuters that …
32 embassy staff sacked for allegedly sharing pornography
