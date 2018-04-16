US-led strikes on Syria: What was hit? - BBC News — Nigeria Today

US-led strikes on Syria: What was hit? – BBC News



BBC News US-led strikes on Syria: What was hit?

BBC News

The US, UK and France say their air forces and navies fired 105 missiles, targeting three key sites in Syria. US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said the allies had taken "decisive action" against the Syrian government's "chemical weapons infrastructure …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

