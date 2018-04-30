US Low Patronage of Nigerian Crude: Did Buhari Misfire By Saying ‘I Can’t Tell US What to Do’? — Nigeria Today

US Low Patronage of Nigerian Crude: Did Buhari Misfire By Saying ‘I Can’t Tell US What to Do’?

President Muhammadu Buhari told foreign journalists he did not discuss America’s low patronage of Nigeria’s crude oil with US President Donald Trump during their meeting on Monday.

He said this was because he “can’t tell the US what to do”.

The US, which used to be the largest importer of Nigeria’s crude, reduced its import on increased exploration of shale.

Buhari, who is currently on an official visit to the US, was asked by a reporter: “The US import of crude oil from Nigeria has visibly gone down, did you discuss the need for the US to improve its import of crude from Nigeria (during their meeting)?”

Buhari, in turn, responded: “No. I can’t tell the US what to do. Luckily for us, we have got market for our crude oil. But the progress made by the US in technology is certainly frightening for our mono economy.

“I hope technology will allow them to use our crude for its quality from petrochemicals.”

Meanwhile, President Trump revealed during the press briefing that he had discussed with President Buhari, the possibilities of importing American agricultural products into Nigeria, raising concerns if President Buhari misfired with his response on America’s patronage of Nigeria’s crude – a response which analysts say has robbed Nigeria the advantage of exploiting mutually beneficial trade opportunities between both countries.

