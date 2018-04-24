US-Nigeria summit: FG defends ministers - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

US-Nigeria summit: FG defends ministers – Daily Sun
|
Daily Sun
|
US-Nigeria summit: FG defends ministers
Daily Sun
The Federal Government yesterday refuted media reports that Ministers who were invited to the US-Nigeria Investment Summit in Washington, DC, on April 19 shunned the forum. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in a statement …
Comments
