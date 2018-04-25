US postpones UN vote on Western Sahara - News24 — Nigeria Today

US postpones UN vote on Western Sahara – News24
|
News24
|
US postpones UN vote on Western Sahara
News24
The United States postponed a vote scheduled on Wednesday at the UN Security Council on preparing talks on Western Sahara to allow for more time for negotiations, diplomats said. A draft resolution presented by the United States last week would press …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!