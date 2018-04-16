US President Donald Trump invites President Buhari to Washington on April 30th — Nigeria Today

US President Donald Trump invites President Buhari to Washington on April 30th

Nigerian President Buhari will be the guest of US President Donald Trump on 30 April in Washington.

According to a statement by the White House, Donald Trump will discuss issues such as promoting economic growth and fighting terrorism with Buhari. “The relationship of the United States with Nigeria is deep and strong, and Nigeria’s economic growth, security, and leadership in Africa will advance our mutual prosperity,” the statement said.

Nigeria has been combating the terrorist organization Boko Haram since 2009. The State Department under Trump approved the sale of 12 high-technology attack planes and equipment worth $600 million to Nigeria last year after the Obama administration halted the sale because of accusations that Nigeria’s air force was bombing civilians.

The scheduled meeting will be the second between the two leaders. Last year September, the two leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, during a luncheon Trump held for a select group of African leaders.

The Nigerian leader who left Abuja for the U.K. On Monday, will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit which begins in London on 18 April and ends on 20 April.

This will not be the first time the two leaders will be meeting, as they crossed path during a U.N General Assembly in September 2017.

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post US President Donald Trump invites President Buhari to Washington on April 30th appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

