US prison riot leaves 7 dead, sparks calls for mobile phones to be jammed - ABC Online — Nigeria Today

US prison riot leaves 7 dead, sparks calls for mobile phones to be jammed
ABC Online
Inmates armed with homemade knives have fought each other in a seven-hour riot over territory and money, leaving seven of them dead in the worst US prison riot in a quarter-century, officials say. Key points: The slain inmates were killed with homemade …
Inmate: Bodies stacked in 'macabre woodpile' in prison riot
7 inmates killed, 17 injured in riot at notorious South Carolina prison
7 inmates dead, 17 hurt in South Carolina prison fight
