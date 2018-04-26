US Rapper J.Cole Arrives Nigeria For ‘Castle Lite Unlocks’ Concert — Nigeria Today

US Rapper J.Cole Arrives Nigeria For ‘Castle Lite Unlocks’ Concert

Prominent US rapper, J.Cole, who is blazing with his fifth album, KOD, has arrived Nigeria for the CastleLite Unlocks Music Experience concert which takes place on Friday, April 27, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

It was gathered that the Fayetteville rapper, whose newest LP shattered Apple Music and Spotify’s 24-hour streaming records, touched down at the Murtala Muhammed international airport last night.

The organizers of the event also took to Twitter to announce his arrival with the caption “He is here! J.Cole has arrived in Lagos for #CastleLiteUnlocks and Friday can’t seem to come quickly enough!”

HE IS HERE! J.Cole (@JColeNC) has arrived in Lagos for #CastleLiteUnlocks and Friday can’t seem to come quickly enough! Tickets are still available at https://t.co/qxQdVfhg2G pic.twitter.com/34V7L2d9Ut — Castle Lite Nigeria (@Castleliteng) April 25, 2018

The concert which is scheduled to hold at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos will also feature top Nigerian artists like Wizkid, Davido, M.I, Falz, Tiwa Savage and Deejays like DJ Neptune, Dj Obi, Dj Neptune, Dj Jimmy Jatt and many more.

The post US Rapper J.Cole Arrives Nigeria For ‘Castle Lite Unlocks’ Concert appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

