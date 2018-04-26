 US Rapper, J Cole Finally Storms Nigeria (Photos) — Nigeria Today
US Rapper, J Cole Finally Storms Nigeria (Photos)

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Superstar American rap artist, J. Cole was pictured at Lagos airport this evening. Wizkid and Davido have been announced alongside American rapper, J-Cole as the co-headliners of this year ‘Castle Lite Unlocks’ concert. According to information, the music stars will hit the main stage on April 27 at the Eko Hotel and Suite, Lagos. J.Cole […]

