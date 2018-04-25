US rapper Meek Mill released from jail — Nigeria Today

US rapper Meek Mill released from jail

US Rapper Meek Mill released from jail American rapper Meek Mill has been released from prison after being incarcerated for violating his probation. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered that the rapper be granted bail on Monday. In a statement to Billboard, Meek said the following: “I’d like to thank God, my family, my friends, my […]

The post US rapper Meek Mill released from jail appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

