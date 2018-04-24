 US releases damning human rights violations against Nigeria ahead of Buhari’s visit — Nigeria Today
US releases damning human rights violations against Nigeria ahead of Buhari’s visit

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The United States government has released a condemnatory human rights report on Nigeria ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit. The report said that grave violations continued to increase in 2017 while officials who perpetrated them were almost never prosecuted by the administration of President Buhari. Buhari is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump at […]

