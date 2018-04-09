 US sets terms to revive Zim business ties - NewsDay — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

US sets terms to revive Zim business ties – NewsDay

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


NewsDay

US sets terms to revive Zim business ties
NewsDay
The United States will expand economic and business ties with Zimbabwe once the country has put in place reforms that justify the lifting of sanctions. BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA. Responding to questions from NewsDay on Saturday, Democratic Senator Christopher
National Assembly to debate electoral reformsThe Herald
Mnangagwa Humiliated In Mutare |BREAKING NEWSZimEye – Zimbabwe News
Zim opposition push Mnangagwa for electoral reformsNews24

all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.