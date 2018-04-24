US speaks on Nigeria being giant of Africa — Nigeria Today

US speaks on Nigeria being giant of Africa

The United States of America has spoken on Nigeria being the giant of Africa. Speaking through its Consul General, Mr. F. John Bray, the United States said its continued support for Nigeria’s democratic process is rooted in its conviction that the country “is key to Africa’s prosperity and stability.” Bray said it is the belief […]

US speaks on Nigeria being giant of Africa

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

