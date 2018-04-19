US urges Nigeria to change tactics against terrorists - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

US urges Nigeria to change tactics against terrorists – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
US urges Nigeria to change tactics against terrorists
Pulse Nigeria
As the United States steps up its military presence in Africa, it hopes to share lessons learned in the Middle East with Nigeria. Published: 18.04.2018 , Refreshed: 1 minute ago; Pulse News Agency International by AFP. Print; eMail · Soldiers rappelled …
“Boko Haram know me and fear me” – Meet Aisha Bakari Gombi, the “Queen Hunter”
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!