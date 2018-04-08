USM Alger coach, Hamdi: Plateau United Will Be Tough To Beat In Algiers — Nigeria Today

USM Alger coach, Hamdi: Plateau United Will Be Tough To Beat In Algiers

By Adeboye Amosu:

USM Alger head coach Miloud Hamdi insists his team will need to double their effort if they want to progress into the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup at the expense of Nigerian champions, Plateau United, reports Completesportsnigeria. com.

The Red and Blacks went down to a 2-1 defeat in the Play-off Round, first leg fixture at the Agege Stadium, Lagos on Saturday.

The Algerians will need to score just one goal without conceding to book their passage into the group stages, a feat Hamdi believes will be a tough task despite their impressive performance in the first leg.

“Plateau United have a lot of quality players and they made things difficult for us in the game. They are a strong opposition who will be difficult for us to beat at home,” Hamdi told CSN after the game.

“We are happy with the scoreline as we didn’t concede too many goals but it will be difficult to beat Plateau United in Algiers.

“We have to play better than we did here to have a chance of qualifying ahead of them.”

Hamdi however praised his players for standing up to the test in what he termed a difficult weather condition.

“My players did well despite the harsh weather and created good chances too.

” Though we were a bit lucky in the game, I still believe we gave a good account of ouserlves.”

The return leg will take place at the Omar Hamadi Stadium, Algiers on April 28.

The winner over two legs of the contest will proceed to the group stages of the competition.

The post USM Alger coach, Hamdi: Plateau United Will Be Tough To Beat In Algiers appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

