Uzodinma, Saraki, PDP ex-state chairmen loyal to Ali Modu Sheriff join APC — Nigeria Today

Uzodinma, Saraki, PDP ex-state chairmen loyal to Ali Modu Sheriff join APC

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Thirty-four State Chairmen under the defunct Ali Modu Sheriff-led caretaker committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). They included Sen. Hope Uzodinma, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki and Sen. Teslim Folarin, NAN reports. The defectors were led to the APC National Secretariat, Abuja by Dr Cairo Ojougboh […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

