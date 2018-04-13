Valverde: Barcelona Must Forget Roma Defeat — Nigeria Today

Valverde: Barcelona Must Forget Roma Defeat

Barcelona head coach, Ernesto Valverde has asked his men to move on from their loss to Roma, admitting they have disappointed their fans.

The Catalans fell to Roma in the second leg of their UCL quarterfinal tie, losing 3-0 after a 4-1 home win.

Barcelona top their domestic Liga and have a tough clash against Valencia next and Valverde wants to focus on that.

“We lost the possibility of staying in a competition we were excited about being in – it’s a big disappointment,” he said.

“It’s not just for us, but also for the fans. We feel responsible for letting them down. What you really want is to get back to playing, to put things behind us. We’ve still got two trophies we can win this season.

“It doesn’t matter how many times we look back at the game on Tuesday, it’s always a defeat. On Wednesday, we had still lost on Tuesday. On Thursday, we had still lost on Tuesday.

“We can’t keep looking back at games in the past. We can’t dwell on it. We lost. We need to re-engage with the fans and achieve the challenges we have ahead. It’s important to keep focused.”

“I would like the reaction to be positive,” he said.

“It was the same as with the Supercopa at the start of the season – for three days it looked like the world had ended. It was a catastrophe. We got over things and now it’s the same.”

