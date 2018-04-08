Valverde: Messi Must Be Active — Nigeria Today

Valverde: Messi Must Be Active

Barcelona coach, Ernesto Valverde is delighted Messi was in the squad against Leganes and stated the forward had to be active.

The Argentine developed a muscle injury on international duty, missing friendlies against Italy and Spain.

Messi came off the bench to rally a comeback against Sevilla, playing 2-2.

Messi started against Leganes and produced a brilliant performance, scoring three. And Valverde has explained why he is not restless.

“We think he’s fine and scoring goals always helps everything,” Valverde said of Messi’s health after the game at Camp Nou.

“He has to be active, but he’s fine.”

