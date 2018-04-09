Van Dijk: Liverpool will attack Manchester City in UCL second leg - ESPN.co.uk — Nigeria Today

Van Dijk: Liverpool will attack Manchester City in UCL second leg – ESPN.co.uk
|
|
Van Dijk: Liverpool will attack Manchester City in UCL second leg
ESPN.co.uk
MANCHESTER — Virgil van Dijk insists Liverpool will not sit on their 3-0 lead in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal against Manchester City. Following the first leg at Anfield last week, Liverpool head to the Etihad on Tuesday evening …
