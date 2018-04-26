 Van Gaal fuels Arsenal speculation by claiming to have a job offer he 'can't refuse' - The42 — Nigeria Today
Van Gaal fuels Arsenal speculation by claiming to have a job offer he ‘can’t refuse’ – The42

Van Gaal fuels Arsenal speculation by claiming to have a job offer he 'can't refuse'
LOUIS VAN GAAL has fuelled talk that he could be in the running to succeed Arsene Wenger at Arsenal by admitting to receiving an offer that he “can't refuse”. The experienced Dutchman, who has previously spent time in charge of Barcelona and Manchester
