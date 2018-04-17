 VAR's half-time penalty call sparks more controversy - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

VAR’s half-time penalty call sparks more controversy – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Independent

VAR's half-time penalty call sparks more controversy
Vanguard
A call from the video assistant referee (VAR) to award a penalty during the half-time break in a Bundesliga match has sparked more controversy in Germany. Guido Winkmann. Mainz's 2-0 home win against Freiburg on Monday night became controversial after
A world of unforeseen half-timely justiceThe Guardian
VAR 'madness' in Germany as penalty is awarded at half-time – how Twitter reactedThe Week UK
Referee Awards Penalty Kick During Halftime In Latest Video Replay FarceDeadspin
Eurosport.co.uk –The New Paper –ESPN –CNN
all 89 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.