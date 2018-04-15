 Varsities offer Uasu chiefs leave in bid to end strike - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Varsities offer Uasu chiefs leave in bid to end strike – Daily Nation

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Varsities offer Uasu chiefs leave in bid to end strike
Daily Nation
Universities Academic Staff Union Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga says the lecturers' strike is still on, during a press conference at Uniafric house on April 9, 2018. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. Dr Wasonga said the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.