Varsity students protest tuition fee hike in Akure — Nigeria Today

Varsity students protest tuition fee hike in Akure

Students of Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), yesterday marched on major streets of Akure to protest hike in tuition fee.

Over 1,000 students blocked major roads, preventing vehicles and movement for hours.

The protest affected commercial activities, as shop owners closed.

Commercial drivers shun roads.

The students, who converged on Oja Oba junction, Akure, condemned the hike in tuition fee from N25,000 to N180,000/N200,000.

They accused the government of being callous, alleging that its action was against economic realities.

The protesters were at the popular Adegbola Newspapers Distribution Centre, Fiwasaye, Cathedral and Adegbemile, among others, chanting anti-government songs and carrying placards.

They were later dispersed by anti-riot policemen, who fired teargas canisters.

The demonstrators were led by the Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ondo State branch, Adewumi Adebowale, who insisted that the students would not pay the fee.

He said it was outrageous, adding that they will resist the hike.

Adebowale urged the students not to resume academic activities until the government reversed the fee.

President, Students’ Union Government (SUG) Ijanusi Olawale said no student would pay the new fee.

He said the university would not be opened for academic activities unless the government reversed the fee, adding that parents and guardians cannot afford the fee.

Ijanusi enjoined students to remain calm.

