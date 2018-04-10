VAT Wonder Goal Award shortlists Lokossa, Ogbugh, Zango, Ajani Emmanuel — Nigeria Today

VAT Wonder Goal Award shortlists Lokossa, Ogbugh, Zango, Ajani Emmanuel

Two free kicks and three perfectly aimed goals scored under pressure from defenders on Match Day 15 made the first VAT Wonder Goal shortlist of the 2017/18 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

Shortlisted for voting are free kicks by Umar Zango of Lobi Stars and Sunday Emmanuel of Sunshine Stars, which are all up against sublime efforts of Rivers United’s Emeka Ogbugh, Ajani Ibrahim of Rangers and NPFL top marksman, Junior Lokosa of Kano Pillars.

Ibrahim Ajani’s left footed perfect curl and his second goal for Rangers in their 3-0 defeat of Yobe Desert Stars left Enugu fans at the Cathedral singing his praises.

In Umuahia, quick thinking by Umar Zango saw him lift a free kick from over 30 meters above a badly positioned Abia Warriors goalkeeper to earn the league leaders a valuable point in Umuahia.

Sunday Emmanuel struck twice from dead ball situations to bring added pressure on a resurgent Kwara United which let go their head coach, John Obuh for Abubakar Bala after unimpressive results.

In Port Harcourt, while his goal roused the stands at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Emeka Ogbugh did not partake in the celebrations. Ogbugh had joined Rivers United from Heartland after the Owerri club was relegated at the end of the 2015/16 season.

The fifth goal on the shortlist came off the boots of NPFL’s new hit man, Junior Lokossa who netted a brace in Kano Pillars 4-0 thrashing of FC IfeanyiUbah.

Receiving a pass inside the penalty box, Lokossa sent his marker the wrong way, steadied himself before picking the far side of the post to beat the goalkeeper.

The video of the goals have been uploaded on the NPFL website, www.npfl.ng.

Voting will end by 12 midnight of April 12 and the player whose goal receives the highest number of goals from the three platforms wins the N150, 000 cash prize half of which will be donated to a charity to be nominated by the player.

