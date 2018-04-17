 Vatican Finance Chief To Know Fate Next Month - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Vatican Finance Chief To Know Fate Next Month – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in World | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Vatican Finance Chief To Know Fate Next Month
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Vatican finance chief Cardinal George Pell will find out next month if he will stand trial on sexual offence charges, as his lawyer argued Tuesday the cleric was being targeted to punish the Catholic Church. Pell, a top adviser to Pope Francis, is

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.