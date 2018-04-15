Vehicles swept away, motorists trapped in traffic jam following heavy rains in various parts of the country - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Vehicles swept away, motorists trapped in traffic jam following heavy rains in various parts of the country – The Standard
The Standard
Vehicles swept away, motorists trapped in traffic jam following heavy rains in various parts of the country
Several people escaped death narrowly after 10 vehicles were swept away by floods in Suswa along the Narok-Maai Mahiu road. The Saturday 6pm incidents caused a three-hour traffic along the road. ALSO READ: Woman killed by floods as she crosses highway …
Travellers stuck as floods block Narok-Mai Mahiu road
Motorists left stranded for fifth time in a week after floods cut off Narok – Mai Mahiu again
Mai Mahiu – Narok road impassable due to floods for the second time in a week
