Verizon redesigns its parental control app, launches Smart Family for iOS — Nigeria Today

Verizon redesigns its parental control app, launches Smart Family for iOS

Apr 19, 2018

Verizon has redesigned FamilyBase, its parental controls app for iOS. Now known as Smart Family, it allows parents to control their kids’ phone use, including the type of content they can view and amount of screen time.

The post Verizon redesigns its parental control app, launches Smart Family for iOS appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends.

